Search

Top News

Pakistan moves to 'regulate' social media through legislation

Web Desk
08:48 PM | 9 May, 2024
Pakistan moves to 'regulate' social media through legislation
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the green light to a draft for amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. The decision marks the federal government's move towards regulating social media through legislative means.

The proposed PECA Amendment Bill 2024 includes provisions for establishing a Digital Rights Protection Authority. Once approved by the cabinet, the bill will be presented in Parliament, the sources disclosed.

The initiative for this amendment emerged from the cabinet's Legal Reforms Committee, which recommended the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Information Technology, the sources added.

This authority is slated to advise the government on digital rights issues, promote responsible internet usage, and oversee regulatory enforcement. Additionally, it will collaborate with social media platforms to foster a positive digital environment, regulate online content, investigate violations of the updated PECA law on social media, and take punitive measures against offenders.

Empowered to solicit information from relevant individuals and witnesses, the authority will also be authorized to devise regulations ensuring compliance with digital rights laws, thereby fostering a secure online environment and upholding user protections while safeguarding fundamental rights.

Officials emphasize that this bill aims to shield citizens' privacy from the perils associated with social media and is unrelated to institutional matters.

Last week, the Ministry of IT issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to establish the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Top News

08:48 PM | 9 May, 2024

Pakistan moves to 'regulate' social media through legislation

07:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

‘Real’ culprits behind May 9 tragedy to be held accountable, says ...

12:41 PM | 9 May, 2024

'No compromise with May 9 culprits', Pakistan Army says on first ...

09:22 AM | 9 May, 2024

Pakistan honors martyrs on first anniversary of May 9 violence

08:44 AM | 9 May, 2024

Seven workers from Punjab killed near Gwadar Fish Harbour in ...

11:12 PM | 8 May, 2024

Punjab government decides not to buy wheat from farmers

Top News

01:38 PM | 7 May, 2024

People behind May 9 incidents must be held accountable: DG ISPR

11:49 AM | 8 May, 2024

Lawyers arrested after clash with police outside LHC amid protests

10:29 PM | 7 May, 2024

FBI's fallen Pakistani agent Kamran Faridi released from US jail

10:20 PM | 6 May, 2024

Hamas 'agrees' to Gaza ceasefire proposal

09:58 PM | 6 May, 2024

Karachi temperature may hit 40 degrees in next 24 hours

10:55 PM | 6 May, 2024

US 'reviewing' Hamas response, says State Department

Advertisement

Latest

08:48 PM | 9 May, 2024

Pakistan moves to 'regulate' social media through legislation

Gold & Silver

03:30 PM | 9 May, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 9 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 276.9 279.85
Euro EUR 295.5 298
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.35 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.79 748.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.99 914.99
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.46 169.46
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 307.06 309.56
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: