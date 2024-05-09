Pakistan moves to 'regulate' social media through legislation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the green light to a draft for amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. The decision marks the federal government's move towards regulating social media through legislative means.

The proposed PECA Amendment Bill 2024 includes provisions for establishing a Digital Rights Protection Authority. Once approved by the cabinet, the bill will be presented in Parliament, the sources disclosed.

The initiative for this amendment emerged from the cabinet's Legal Reforms Committee, which recommended the establishment of the Digital Rights Protection Authority under the purview of the Ministry of Information Technology, the sources added.

This authority is slated to advise the government on digital rights issues, promote responsible internet usage, and oversee regulatory enforcement. Additionally, it will collaborate with social media platforms to foster a positive digital environment, regulate online content, investigate violations of the updated PECA law on social media, and take punitive measures against offenders.

Empowered to solicit information from relevant individuals and witnesses, the authority will also be authorized to devise regulations ensuring compliance with digital rights laws, thereby fostering a secure online environment and upholding user protections while safeguarding fundamental rights.

Officials emphasize that this bill aims to shield citizens' privacy from the perils associated with social media and is unrelated to institutional matters.

Last week, the Ministry of IT issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to establish the National Cyber Crime Investigation Authority.