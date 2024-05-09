Mohsin Naqvi orders investigation into fire incident at Lahore airport

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a comprehensive report and ordered a thorough investigation into the fire incident at Lahore airport's immigration counter.

Taking prompt action following the incident, Naqvi emphasized the need to swiftly restore the functionality of the immigration counter for the convenience of passengers.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that the maintenance time for the immigration system at Lahore Airport has been extended until 10:00 p.m. He further noted that international operations will resume once the IMS system is restored, with a notice issued to international airlines accordingly.

The spokesperson reassured that Lahore Airport continues to operate for domestic and cargo flights without disruption. He confirmed that the situation at the airport is gradually returning to normalcy, with no reported casualties.

Additionally, he mentioned the operation of four Hajj flights from the airport, underscoring the collective efforts of all agencies to restore normalcy, with operations set to resume fully once technical issues are resolved.