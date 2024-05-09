Fire breaks out at Lahore airport lounge delays first two Hajj flights

LAHORE – An immigration counter at Lahore's Jinnah International Airport caught fire on Thursday, but no person was hurt in the unfortunate incident.

Several international flights, including first two Hajj flights, were delayed due to fire incident that occurred in the lounge area of the key airport.

The inferno, which started at the immigration counter sealing, was doused, and there were no reports of casualties. Smoke filled the lounge soon after the fire and it prompted evacuation of passengers.

Airport officials have formed a team to look into the cause of the fire, which significantly affected the immigration counter.

At least six flights, including Qatar Airways flight QR 629, were cancelled and people looking to depart faced trouble. Amid the haphazard situation, incoming flights were not diverted, but there were concerns about the immigration process at the arrival desk.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Jun-2018/stampede-at-lahore-airport-as-asf-official-opens-fire



