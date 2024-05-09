President Zardari, PM Shehbaz stress action against May 9 perpetrators on first anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is observing first anniversary of May 9 mayhem when protests turned violent after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, and state buildings and military installations were attacked by activists of former ruling party.

The country's top civil military officials strongly condemned May 9 incident. President Asif Zardari remembered it as a dark day in country's history, emphasizing that such actions only benefited Pakistan's enemies.

He stressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations and constructive criticism in democracy, urging political parties and civil society to strengthen democracy by upholding the rule of law.

The president also denounced social media campaign against state institutions and called for accountability for those responsible for the violence.

PM Sharif draws line between 'heroes and traitors' on May 9

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also shared a message in line with the special day. The premier said May 9 separates two thoughts of politics, one those who sacrificed politics for the state and the other who attacked the state for sake of politics.

PM said one year has passed but no Pakistani has forgotten nor will forget the criminals who did this offence.

He further expressed his resolve to move forward for achieving goals of development and to give a bright future to next generations.