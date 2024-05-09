Pakistani lawyers go on nationwide strike due to assault, crackdown by Punjab police

LAHORE – Lawyers in Pakistan went on strike, demanding police to release dozens of their colleagues arrested after a clash outside Lahore High Court on Wednesday.
A large contingent of Punjab police was witnessed outside Lahore High Court (LHC) after protests by the legal fraternity amid crackdown on their demonstration in the provincial capital.
This crackdown was in response to the lawyers' protest against the filing of terrorism-related cases against their colleagues and the shifting of civil courts.
Police arrested several lawyers during a violent protest demanding dismissal of cases against their fellows and withdrawal of the notification for transfer of civil courts to Model Town.
In wake of police high-handedness, lawyers announced a boycott of court proceedings and planned meetings at the LHC and Aiwan-e-Adal. In solidarity wit lawyers, courts in Karachi and other cities will remain closed. Prisoners were also not brought to court due to the strike.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.