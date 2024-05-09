Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest gold price on 9 May 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to lose value after touching record high in local and international markets.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
On Thursday, per tola price gold moved down by Rs800 to close at Rs239,200 whereas the price of the 10-gram saw decline of Rs686, and the new rates stands at Rs205,075.
In the international market, bullion gain momentum after losses. Currently, it hovers around $2,318 per ounce.
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 239,200
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|PKR 205,075
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,507
Gold Price in different cities of Pakistan’s.
|City
|Gold Rate
|Karachi
|Rs239,20
|Lahore
|Rs239,20
|Islamabad
|Rs239,20
|Peshawar
|Rs239,20
|Quetta
|Rs239,20
|Sialkot
|Rs239,20
|Hyderabad
|Rs239,20
|Rs239,20
|Faisalabad
|Rs239,20
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 9, 2024 Thursday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 276.9 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 295.5 for buying and 298 for selling while British Pound rate is 343.35 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.9
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|295.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.35
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.79
|748.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.99
|914.99
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.46
|169.46
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.06
|309.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
