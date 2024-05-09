Gold rates in Pakistan today - Check latest gold price on 9 May 2024

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to lose value after touching record high in local and international markets.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, per tola price gold moved down by Rs800 to close at Rs239,200 whereas the price of the 10-gram saw decline of Rs686, and the new rates stands at Rs205,075.

In the international market, bullion gain momentum after losses. Currently, it hovers around $2,318 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 239,200 Per 10 Gram Gold PKR 205,075 Per Gram Gold PKR 20,507

Gold Price in different cities of Pakistan’s.