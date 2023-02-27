Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.

However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.