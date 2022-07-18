Rupee hits all-time low as dollar crosses Rs214-mark in interbank market
Share
KARACHI – The US dollar on Monday touched historic high level of Rs 214.74 against Pakistan rupee in the interbank market after PTI’s thumping victory in by-elections triggers fears of political uncertainty in the country.
The greenback gained Rs3.79 during the intraday trading as it closed at Rs209.80 on Friday last week. Experts feared that value of the local currency could drop further by the end of today’s session.
In the open market, the greenback is being traded between Rs213 and Rs214.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday won the by-election on 15 of the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, according to unofficial results.
The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could win only four seats, while an independent candidate too grabbed a seat.
‘Fair & free elections’ only way forward, ... 11:44 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has renewed his demand for free and fair general ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan retain fourth place as ICC issues latest ODI rankings01:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Rupee hits all-time low as dollar crosses Rs214-mark in interbank ...12:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
- ‘Fair & free elections’ only way forward, says Imran Khan after ...11:44 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
-
- PIA resumes Islamabad-Beijing flights after seven months hiatus09:46 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Sajal Aly and Shehreyar Munawar leave fans in awe with sizzling ...09:03 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- Nazish Jahangir’s dreamy rain dance video goes viral10:22 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
- Sana Javed looks breathtaking in latest viral pictures08:05 PM | 17 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022