Rupee hits all-time low as dollar crosses Rs214-mark in interbank market

12:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – The US dollar on Monday touched historic high level of Rs 214.74 against Pakistan rupee in the interbank market after PTI’s thumping victory in by-elections triggers fears of political uncertainty in the country.

The greenback gained Rs3.79 during the intraday trading as it closed at Rs209.80 on Friday last week. Experts feared that value of the local currency could drop further by the end of today’s session.

In the open market, the greenback is being traded between Rs213 and Rs214. 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday won the by-election on 15 of the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, according to unofficial results.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could win only four seats, while an independent candidate too grabbed a seat.

