Jennifer Lopez ties the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas

02:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Source: @jlobeauty (Instagram)
American singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, it emerged on Sunday.

The development comes after the celebrity couple, also known as “Bennifer”, got back together after almost 20 years.

The couple announced their marriage in a newsletter from Lopez revealing that they went to Nevada to get a marriage license and tied the knot at a chapel late Saturday, according to People Magazine.

"Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted," Lopez said in the newsletter.

A representative for Affleck is yet to confirm the marriage but an official office of the Clark County shared the marriage license online.

Lopez also shared a a photo on social media showing her in a bed while sporting a silver wedding ring.

The couple got engaged in April of this year.

