Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new video in swimming pool goes viral

Web Desk
03:36 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new video in swimming pool goes viral
Source: Minal Khan (Instagram)
Share

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's enthralling Instagram feeds are proof of their adventurous spirits. Oftentimes, their social media posts take followers on a journey of their travel plans aka beach trips.

This time around, the Ishq Hai actress and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram enjoyed beautiful weather and water activities on Sunday.

The aforementioned video shows the lovebirds spending some leisure time as they dived into the water to beat the heat. The Jalan star gave a glimpse of the couple's adventure with dreamy vibes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.

Minal Khan reacts to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s ... 06:00 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's wedding was the talk of the town and later their whirlwind romance made ...

More From This Category
Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New ...
05:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Resham’s new dance video goes ...
04:20 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
'Aasmaan Bolay Ga' - Details about Maya Ali and ...
03:00 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Jennifer Lopez ties the knot with Ben Affleck in ...
02:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to PTI's victory in ...
10:17 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
Sajal Aly and Shehreyar Munawar leave fans in awe ...
09:03 AM | 18 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayesha Omar dazzles fans with new video from New York
05:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr