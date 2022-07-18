Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new video in swimming pool goes viral
Celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's enthralling Instagram feeds are proof of their adventurous spirits. Oftentimes, their social media posts take followers on a journey of their travel plans aka beach trips.
This time around, the Ishq Hai actress and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram enjoyed beautiful weather and water activities on Sunday.
The aforementioned video shows the lovebirds spending some leisure time as they dived into the water to beat the heat. The Jalan star gave a glimpse of the couple's adventure with dreamy vibes.
Back in 2021, Khan and Moshin Ikram tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10 followed by a fairytale reception on September 12.
