Sunita Marshall spots blunder in Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3

Sunita Marshall has proved her mettle in the world of glitz and glamour and acting alike. The supermodel has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, the Mera Saaein star is currently giving a spectacular performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Aulaad where she plays a daughter-in-law in both.

In an exclusive interview with Something Haute, Sunita spoke about the balance between fashion and TV.

Moreover, she also answered the burning question that why does her character in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 not covering her head despite living in a segregated setup.

Sunita admitted that it was a huge blunder that slipped. “It was a huge blunder on our part, The director (Wajahat Hussain) and I later on discussed and we realized that we made a big blunder while shooting.”

Further, the 40-year-old supermodel revealed that “I did not realize at that time. The director did not realize at that time,” she confessed adding that the director was so particular about everybody’s character and would take notice of minute details but somehow missed it.

Earlier, Marshall posted pictures from her 40th celebration as she happily celebrated her birthday with close friends and family.