Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 breaks into the top trends on Twitter

Living up to its hype, Khuda Aur Muhabbat Season 3 has secured the top spot as it yet again leaves Twitter in frenzy with the latest episode.

Overtaking the Internet with a mind-boggling response, the top trending hashtag was all about the failing romance of Feroze's Khan's character.

Wooing the masses, Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz starter hit the nerve of romantic buffs who sympathize with Feroze Khan's character as he acts out heartbreaking “one-sided love” revelation.

Wrecking a storm in the Pakistani audience, it is a benchmark of its own record with the latest episodes also bagging major viewerships in less than eight hours.

#KAM3 Ep1 = 2.2M views in 8hrs#KAM3 Ep 2 = 3.1M views in 8hrs#KAM3 Ep 3 = 3M views in 8hrs#KAM3 Ep 4 = 3.6M views in 8hrs#KAM3 Ep 5 = 3.8M Views in 8hrs#KAM3 Ep 6 = 4.4M Views in 8hrs#KAM3 Ep 7 = 4.1M Views in 8hrs#KhudaAurMohabbat3 Ep 8 = 5.3M Views in 8hrs.



GLORIOUS❤⭐ pic.twitter.com/7B2oQi2SnV — Hamzah Bhuta (@Hamzah_Bhuta) April 3, 2021

Girls! If a boy cries for you it means that you are everything to him....🥺#KhudaAurMohabbat3 pic.twitter.com/zcKyRKqaD7 — LY¢∆N (@callmewerewolf_) April 3, 2021

If you ever fell in Love, these lines are enough to Cry.💔#KhudaAurMohabbat3 pic.twitter.com/7C2FZ2RLvy — Bilal Riaz (@imBilal_Riaz) April 2, 2021

-I wish I could slap Mahi and hug Feedi.. The way she disrespected and made fun of his pure feelings and devotion towards her.. How can someone be that rude? He is always sweet and respectful towards her.. When she broke his heart and he still cares for her..#KhudaAurMohabbat3 pic.twitter.com/mvhYphY3MY — 𝓃𝑒𝒽𝒶 𝒾.. 🦋 (@nayhachaudhary) April 2, 2021

Written by Hashim Nadeem, the third instalment of the famous franchise is indeed as magnificent as promised. With an ensemble cast, sets, locations, to wardrobe and production design, Khuda Aur Muhabbat Season 3 oozes grandeur.

Moreover, being a seamless blend of romanticism and mysticism, the OST is crooned by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.