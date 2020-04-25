The do’s and don’ts during Ramadan Kareem

LAHORE - The holy month of Ramadan, has finally arrived and people across the Muslim community have started their preparations to celebrate the month-long festival. However, Ramadan won't be the same this time because of the coronavirus lockdown. But that gives you the opportunity to follow one of the basic tenets of Ramadan – helping out the needy and spending time worshipping Allah.

The country isn’t going through a pleasant time, and there are people who are struggling to survive. In such times, the significance of Ramadan increases multiple folds. Below are some things you must do this Ramadan, and the ones you must abstain from:

Do’s

- First of all, wish your friends and family members ‘Ramadan Kareem’ or ‘Ramadan Mubarak’, meaning ‘Wish you a generous Ramadan’. Let the Ramadan spirit be felt at first.

-If you are fasting, consume the Sehri or pre-dawn meal. Sehri can be a light snack, such as a glass of milk and a few dates, a banana, bread and an egg. Do eat Sehri because this small meal gives the body important nourishment which will help one endure the long fast without experiencing physical weakness.

-Break the fast as soon as sunset is observed off the horizon when the call for Maghrib prayer is heard, break your fast on water, a few dates, or fruit juice, before offering Maghrib prayers.

-If you have got an invitation for an Iftaar meal or happen to have called over friends to break the fast, show some courtesy and humility by accepting the invitation. You can also offer dates to your hosts, as they are usually the first food to break the fast.

- Get into a charitable spirit, now that the country needs it the most. Donate to Ramdan camps or contact an NGO working for the homeless or for those struggling to survive during the lockdown period.

- Recite Holy Quran. Since the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) during Ramadan, now is the perfect time to assimilate its learning within ourselves.

Don’ts

- Abstain from drinking, smoking, and having sexual relations during the holy month.

- Don’t listen to music loudly in public during Ramadan, earphones are always there for that matter.

- Wear graciously respectful clothes all through the month.

- Don’t get into fights, abuse or swearing during the holy month.

- Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said about Ramadan, “The true fast is not to merely abstain from food and drink, the rather true fast is to abstain from futile activities and obscene talk.” To be productive and abstain from futile activities.

Happy Ramadan!

Jagran English wishes its readers a happy, prosperous and healthy Ramadan. May this month rescue our country and the world from the horror of the pandemic it’s facing.