Celebs support government’s decision to launch Pakistani version of Netflix

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government is ready to launch the country’s first over-the-top (OTT) TV, the Pakistan version of Netflix.

In a tweet today (Friday), he wrote: “The Science and Technology Ministry are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT Tv (Pak version of #Netflix).”

The Federal Minister added,”The technology part is complete, have asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode.”

Celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar and Asad Siddiqui have Tweeted in favour of this decision and hope that this venture will create opportunities for artists.

This is such a great news! Thank you @fawadchaudhry and @MinistryofST for this much needed initiative. It will open doors of opportunities for many many talented people and eventually help Pakistan reach a truly global audience. Insha Allah 🇵🇰 https://t.co/d8vKJmCmEW — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 23, 2020

This is great. Hope it creates many opportunities for everyone. @fawadchaudhry https://t.co/Rfixbifo7n — Asad Siddiqui (@AsadSiddiqui_) October 23, 2020

Osman Khalid But, however, is not exactly pleased with PEMRA’s role in laying out the content guidelines for the service. He would prefer if someone else created them.

Can someone - literally anyone else prepare this content guideline.

Let's not forget PEMRA issued a show-cause notice to Udaari over 'immoral content' because it was highlighting child abuse. https://t.co/S6ZfuOJkUr — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 23, 2020

