Celebs support government’s decision to launch Pakistani version of Netflix

11:58 AM | 24 Oct, 2020
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain announced Friday that the Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government is ready to launch the country’s first over-the-top (OTT) TV, the Pakistan version of Netflix.

In a tweet today (Friday), he wrote: “The Science and Technology Ministry are all set to launch Pakistan’s first OTT Tv (Pak version of #Netflix).”

The Federal Minister added,”The technology part is complete, have asked Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP mode.”

Celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar and Asad Siddiqui have Tweeted in favour of this decision and hope that this venture will create opportunities for artists. 

Osman Khalid But, however, is not exactly pleased with PEMRA’s role in laying out the content guidelines for the service. He would prefer if someone else created them. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

