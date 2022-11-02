Katrina Kaif plays cricket alongside Harbajan Singh

Web Desk
11:19 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
Bollywood's barbie doll, Katrina Kaif, and former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, have been caught in a sweet moment that is making rounds on the internet. The viral video of the Singh is King actress playing cricket with the former Indian spinner is stealing the hearts of millions of netizens on social media.

For starters, the Partner diva attended the T20 World Cup event with her co-stars Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a promotional campaign. The Namastey London star is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Phone Bhoot and for that reason is participating in various Indian programs and events.

Apart from Kaif, Singh also participated in the said program as the 42-year-old is a cricket commentator. In the video, Singh bowled for the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress. The actress failed to play the first ball.

For those unversed, Kaif, Khattar, and Chaturvedi's film Phone Bhoot is slated for a release on November 4.

On the work front, Kaif was recently seen in Thugs of Hindostan, Zero, Bharat, and Sooryavanshi, while she has Phone Bhoot, Merry Christmas, and Tiger 3 in the pipeline.

