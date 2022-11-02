Meharbano pens a heartwarming note for husband Shahrukh

Pakistani star Mehar Bano, known for her roles in the web series Churails and Qaatil Haseeno Ke Naam, has shared a few pictures from her wedding with Shahrukh Kazim Ali, a TV producer.

Disclosing her fairytale love story with her best friend and now-husband, Meherbano dedicated a heartwarming note to the ‘soulmate’.

“I had been friends with my soulmate for years without knowing that he was the one,” Mehar Bano wrote about Ali. “@shahrukhfepo had my back way before I could even decipher what it meant to take care of someone.”

'As a friend, he was thoughtful, caring, generous, kind, his presence akin to a safe space. As a partner, he exceeds all expectations. He cooks breakfast and dinner, gives me foot rubs, brings me snacks during shark week and makes a wonky face to cheer me up when I’m mad about something.”

Her beautiful note was showered with love and wishes from thousands of social users including her fellow celebrities. Several artists including Sarwat Gilani, Azfar Rehman, Ayeza Khan, Aima Baig and Hajra Yamin among others sent heartfelt wishes to the new couple.

On the professional front, Mehar Bano made her TV debut with ARY Digital’s serial Daagh opposite superstar Fahad Mustafa in 2012 . She has also worked in Ghalati, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Lashkara.