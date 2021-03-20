Nowruz 2021 explained: Anoushey Ashraf shares what it is and how you can celebrate
Share
Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is being celebrated across the world today. It is the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar. Nowruz, which promotes values of peace and solidarity among generations, is celebrated in different ethnolinguistic groups.
Over 300 million people worldwide are celebrating the ancestral festivity, however many others seem unaware and don't know exactly what this celebration is all about.
Pakistani actress and RJ Anoushey Ashraf explained the brief history of this event in a series of Instagram stories.
Taking it to the social site, the 37-year-old wrote Nowruz signifies a time of spiritual renewal and physical rejuvenation, as well as a spirit of gratitude for blessings and an outlook of hope and optimism.
Adding that, in Persian-speaking countries like Iran, the exact moment of the vernal equinox is important when all family members gather together to celebrate the start of the new year.
The ancestral festivity commemorates a centuries-old agrarian custom that overtime was integrated into various cultures and faith traditions.
The Sehra Main Safar host also posted a picture of Surah Yasin from the Holy Quran. The picture is of the dining table displaying their Haft-sin - an arrangement of seven symbolic items whose names start with the 15th letter in the Persian alphabet.
Chitral's famous Broghil Festival ends with ... 06:20 PM | 14 Sep, 2020
PESHAWAR – The two-day Broghil Festival, which started in fascinating Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral ...
-
- Pakistan to observe Forest Day tomorrow08:41 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- Japan extends Rs6 billion grant to Pakistan08:20 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- India’s Modi wishes PM Imran a speedy recovery from Covid-19 ...08:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan going into full Covid-19 lockdown on Monday? Interior ...07:50 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- It's confirmed! Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are ENGAGED07:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- Nowruz 2021 explained: Anoushey Ashraf shares what it is and how you ...07:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- Ertugrul's Didem Balcin Aydin aka Selcan Hatun shares baby bump snaps06:46 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021