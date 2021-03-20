Nowruz 2021 explained: Anoushey Ashraf shares what it is and how you can celebrate

Nowruz, the Persian New Year, is being celebrated across the world today. It is the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar. Nowruz, which promotes values of peace and solidarity among generations, is celebrated in different ethnolinguistic groups.

Over 300 million people worldwide are celebrating the ancestral festivity, however many others seem unaware and don't know exactly what this celebration is all about.

Pakistani actress and RJ Anoushey Ashraf explained the brief history of this event in a series of Instagram stories.

Taking it to the social site, the 37-year-old wrote Nowruz signifies a time of spiritual renewal and physical rejuvenation, as well as a spirit of gratitude for blessings and an outlook of hope and optimism.

Adding that, in Persian-speaking countries like Iran, the exact moment of the vernal equinox is important when all family members gather together to celebrate the start of the new year.

The ancestral festivity commemorates a centuries-old agrarian custom that overtime was integrated into various cultures and faith traditions.

The Sehra Main Safar host also posted a picture of Surah Yasin from the Holy Quran. The picture is of the dining table displaying their Haft-sin - an arrangement of seven symbolic items whose names start with the 15th letter in the Persian alphabet.