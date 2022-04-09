Hadiqa Kiani breaks silence on her wedding rumours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s bonafide pop star Hadiqa Kiani rejected the rumours about her wedding.

The 47-year-old Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient’s statement comes after a YouTube channel claimed that the acclaimed singer has tied the knot in Ramadan.

The claims about Kiani’s wedding in the video left her fans bemused and they were seeking clarification from the Raqeeb Se star.

Now, she has broken the silence on the rumours. Taking to her social media account, Hadiqa Kiani shared a screenshot of the video and refuted the rumors.

She wrote: “No, I didn’t”.

In February 2020, Kiani talked about her first marriage in Nida Yasir's morning show.

Elaborating on her first marriage, she detailed how she and animator Hammad Hassan eventually parted ways because of his family’s disapproval. The duo worked on the music video for the song Tu Agar Mil Jata. Their decision to tie the knot was completely arranged.

Delving into details, the musician revealed the major reason for marriage failure: “The main reason for the collapse of the marriage was his mother’s disapproval of my music. I always say, ‘Make a commitment you can honour.’ That’s immature.”

Reflecting on the red flags, Hadiqa added that during her engagement Hassan had attempted suicide by consuming pills. Their relationship was based on ownership and hence it ended.

She went on to say that due to insecurities on part of her ex-husband, she had to dim her fame and eventually her marriage ended after five years.

Later, Hadiqa adopted her son Naad-E-Ali in 2005 from Edhi Foundation and has raised her child as a single mother. She even married an Afghani man who lived in the UK to give her child a surname.