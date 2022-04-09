Watch: Fawad Chaudhry meets PML-N’s Saad Rafique amid no-trust vote

01:39 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Watch: Fawad Chaudhry meets PML-N’s Saad Rafique amid no-trust vote
Source: A screegrab from Twitter video
ISLAMABAD – PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry was spotted having discussion with PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in the National Assembly amid a session to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Videos circulating on social media show Fawad and Rafique holding a meeting in a friendly manner but it is unclear about what they were discussing. 

Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session on no-trust vote till later today after ruckus created by both government and opposition lawmakers.  

