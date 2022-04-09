Watch: Fawad Chaudhry meets PML-N’s Saad Rafique amid no-trust vote
01:39 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – PTI minister Fawad Chaudhry was spotted having discussion with PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in the National Assembly amid a session to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Videos circulating on social media show Fawad and Rafique holding a meeting in a friendly manner but it is unclear about what they were discussing.
فواد چوہدری ان ایکشن۔ pic.twitter.com/4BybTqjH50— Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) April 9, 2022
Earlier, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session on no-trust vote till later today after ruckus created by both government and opposition lawmakers.
