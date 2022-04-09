Pakistan conducts successful test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Saturday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, said military’s media wing in a statement.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.
A successful test of the same missile, having range of 2,759 kilometers, was also held in January last year.
Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system. pic.twitter.com/WHmjPGZobZ— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) April 9, 2022
