Pakistan conducts successful test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile (VIDEO)

02:20 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Pakistan conducts successful test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan on Saturday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, said military’s media wing in a statement.  

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

A successful test of the same missile, having range of 2,759 kilometers, was also held in January last year. 

