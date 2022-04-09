Finale of ISPR drama Sinf e Aahan to be screened in cinemas after Eid

The popular drama serial Sinf-e-Aahan will be premiering its finale in cinemas across Pakistan after Eid. The drama series has won a devoted fan following owing to its spectacular storyline.

Sinf-e-Aahan aka Women of Steel narrates the story of eight young women striving for excellence in the army. Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani director Nadeem Baig.

Penned by Umera Ahmed, Sinf-e-Aahan is a collaboration with ISPR and has been co-produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

The popular drama show averages over 5 million hits per episode on ARY Digital’s channel on YouTube. Currently, the serial is in its 19th episode.

Netizens have also reacted to the news with some being happy about the cinema screening. Others believe it to be unnecessary.

Earlier, the finale of Hum TV's Parizaad and ARY's Meray Paas Tum Hou were also screened in cinemas and received phenomenal responses.