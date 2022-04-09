Reham Khan in NA to witness expected ouster of ex-husband Imran Khan from PM office
03:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
Reham Khan in NA to witness expected ouster of ex-husband Imran Khan from PM office
Source: Twitter
ISLAMABAD – Reham Khan, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is attending a session of National Assembly where she hopes to witness the ouster of her ex-husband from the office through no-confidence motion. 

Reham Khan, who is observing the crucial session from the press gallery of the Assembly, also took a dig at Imran Khan for not attending the session. 

When a Twitter user pointed out that the prime minister is not present in the Assembly, Rehman reacted: “You spotted the real Khan…..the other hasn’t got the courage & valour a Khan should have”.

The session is being held to vote on no-confidence motion after Supreme Court of Pakistan declared NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s April 3 ruling null and void.

