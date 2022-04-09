Reham Khan in NA to witness expected ouster of ex-husband Imran Khan from PM office
Share
ISLAMABAD – Reham Khan, the former wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is attending a session of National Assembly where she hopes to witness the ouster of her ex-husband from the office through no-confidence motion.
Reham Khan, who is observing the crucial session from the press gallery of the Assembly, also took a dig at Imran Khan for not attending the session.
When a Twitter user pointed out that the prime minister is not present in the Assembly, Rehman reacted: “You spotted the real Khan…..the other hasn’t got the courage & valour a Khan should have”.
You spotted the real Khan…..the other hasn’t got the courage & valour a Khan should have. https://t.co/43HdqVW8q3— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 9, 2022
The session is being held to vote on no-confidence motion after Supreme Court of Pakistan declared NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri’s April 3 ruling null and void.
LIVE: NA session to vote on no-trust motion ... 02:30 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – A crucial session of the National Assembly to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- PTI government files review petition against SC’s verdict on Deputy ...04:20 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Reham Khan in NA to witness expected ouster of ex-husband Imran Khan ...03:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
-
- As Good As Gold, vivo Presents A Brand New Color Variant Of vivo ...02:53 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- LIVE: NA session to vote on no-trust motion against PM Imran resumes02:30 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Hadiqa Kiani breaks silence on her wedding rumours12:05 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat entertains fans with new funny video06:10 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Imran Ashraf and Asma Abbas Gill's latest BTS video wins hearts08:00 PM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022