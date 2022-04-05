Sinf-e-Aahan: Arzoo's viral scene draws mixed response
Popular drama Sinf-e-Aahan has won a devoted fan following owing to its spectacular storyline which focuses on patriotism, camaraderie and progressive thoughts.
The star-studded drama serial brilliantly highlights the struggles of all the characters. This week, the audience witnessed Syra Yousuf’s character ‘Arzoo’ breaking the shackles of a toxic relationship and realizing her worth.
Arzoo's scene has been storming the internet featuring Syra Yousuf as Arzoo, Asad Siddiqui as Arzoo’s ex-fiancé Nouraiz, and Sheheryar Munawar as Major Usama.
The aforementioned scene shows Nouraiz harassing his ex-fiancée Arzoo again, but this time, Major Usama, who plays an instructor at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) intervenes and set the record straight.
However, the netizens have mixed responses regarding this scene. Many showered praise on Arzoo for finally breaking free. Others believed that the captain's meddling was unnecessary and Arzoo should have approached the cyber-crime wing.
100 problems,one solution
Join PMA , it will help you in Mommy issues,daddy issues, sardar issues ,ego issues and so so on.
For more enlightenment watch sinfeAahan ????#sinfeaahan— s. (@miss_abbasi7) March 30, 2022
If you are suffering from Parental issues, BF issues, Ego issues, Marriage issues and want to fix them. Join PMA! #SinfeAahan pic.twitter.com/mXmROisat0— Iman Ahmed (@Iman_thoughtss) April 3, 2022
Feeling bad for noraiz???????? #sinfeaahan #sinfeahan pic.twitter.com/iKfo97vTI8— Madiha07 (@The_kubism) April 2, 2022
Aarzoo from #SinfeAahan, played by #SyraYousuf is such an emotionally satisfying character; to observe the journey of a woman realizing her self-worth and shedding a toxic relationship as allys support her growth — this is sort of women oriented content Pakistan’s media needs!— HiraHyderScribbles (@HiraHyder) April 3, 2022
So this is Arzu Daniel’s journey in #SinfeAahan
One of the most beautiful development of a character has been of this girl, who was meek, exploited by her toxic ex and poor. In this thread I am going to enclose all the vids I can find of her. How she acquires confidence— Busy sushi ???????? (@sushi_busy) April 3, 2022
Penned by Umera Ahmed, Sinf-e-Aahan is a project announced in collaboration with ISPR and is co-produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.
Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani director Nadeem Baig.
The star-studded drama serial Sinf e Aahan has finally hit the screens and has been winning hearts. Needless to say, ...
