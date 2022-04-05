Sinf-e-Aahan: Arzoo's viral scene draws mixed response
Popular drama Sinf-e-Aahan has won a devoted fan following owing to its spectacular storyline which focuses on patriotism, camaraderie and progressive thoughts.

The star-studded drama serial brilliantly highlights the struggles of all the characters. This week, the audience witnessed Syra Yousuf’s character ‘Arzoo’ breaking the shackles of a toxic relationship and realizing her worth.

Arzoo's scene has been storming the internet featuring Syra Yousuf as Arzoo, Asad Siddiqui as Arzoo’s ex-fiancé Nouraiz, and Sheheryar Munawar as Major Usama.

The aforementioned scene shows Nouraiz harassing his ex-fiancée Arzoo again, but this time, Major Usama, who plays an instructor at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) intervenes and set the record straight.

However, the netizens have mixed responses regarding this scene. Many showered praise on Arzoo for finally breaking free. Others believed that the captain's meddling was unnecessary and Arzoo should have approached the cyber-crime wing.

Penned by Umera Ahmed, Sinf-e-Aahan is a project announced in collaboration with ISPR and is co-produced by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

Starring Sajal Aly, Yumna Ziadi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan, the drama is helmed by the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani director Nadeem Baig.

