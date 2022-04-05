Get ready for fresh elections in next three months, Imran Khan to Pakistani nation

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday admitted his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party suffered for not giving tickets to 'ideological people' as he called on the masses to start preparations for the upcoming general elections "to be held within three months."

Addressing a ceremony at Governor House Lahore, Khan once again talked about a ‘foreign conspiracy’ hatched to oust his government. Khan said it is unfortunate that traitors within the country joined foreign powers.

However, he mentioned that a lesson will be taught to those who became part of a 'foreign conspiracy' to topple the PTI government. Members who joined them were unaware of the consequences of being a part of this conspiracy, he said and added "it is our duty to expose all culprits."

Slamming opposition leaders, the premier again referred to the top leaders of Opposition's grand alliance as ‘three stooges’ who Khan said "had been plundering the national wealth for the last three decades and hoarded it abroad."

Khan said a drama had been staged in the country by opposition leaders owing to their vested personal interests. He added that democracy, the future of the coming generations, and the solidarity of the nation had been put at stake amid political crisis.

People elected on PTI’s tickets or the reserved seats and then sold out their conscience for the sake of a few million rupees.

He warned that any foreign state could purchase the loyalties of the lawmakers and topple an elected government, saying the entire nation would resist such trends as it was a defining moment, and would not let the conspiracy succeed.

ECP expresses inability to conduct general elections in next three months

As Prime Minister sought fresh elections after dissolving parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed its inability to conduct new polls within three months, saying various legal hitches and procedural challenges restricted the time-consuming process.

An ECP official told Dawn that the preparations for the upcoming elections would require around six months.

PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI ... 08:56 PM | 3 Apr, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised opposition parties to accept his call for early polls as the ...

ECP official said delimitation is a strenuous exercise where the law provides for one month’s time just to invite objections, another one month was required to address the same. He also mentioned that a minimum of three months would be required to complete the exercise, followed by another gigantic task of updating voters’ lists.