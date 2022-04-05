Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? Check latest rankings here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s passport has again ranked as the fourth worst in the world by the Henley Passport Index which classifies travel documents from different countries in light of international mobility.

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q2 2022, the South Asian country is placed at the 109th position on the list -- the fourth-worst in the index -- with visa-free access to only 31 destinations across the world.

The three other countries’ passports that rank lower than Pakistan’s are Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Earlier in the first quarter of 2022, Pakistani passport holders enjoyed visa-free access to the same number of nations but in the newly unveiled index of Q2, the Pakistani passport has dropped one more place.

Some of the war-ravaged countries including Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, North Korea, and Libya have all been placed above Pakistan on the list.

Meanwhile, Japan and Singapore hold the top spots on the Index, offering citizens visa-free access to a record 192 destinations, whereas Germany, South Korea, Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Netherland, Sweden, France, Ireland, UK, Australia, Canada remained in top positions.

The Henley Passport Index is a ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.