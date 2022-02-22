Pakistan announces launching e-passport service
ISLAMABAD – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would launch e-passport service to facilitate the people of Pakistan.
He expressed these views while talking to the media in Islamabad. He said 13 new passport offices would be setup in Sindh while 28 Identity Card Stations of Nadra were also being established across the country.
The interior minister reaffirmed the commitment to crush the foreign funded terrorists. He said Radd-ul-Fasaad operation secured the country and he paid homage to the security personnel for sacrificing their lives for the homeland.
Regarding the upcoming visit of Australian cricket team, Rashid said foolproof arrangements had been made for the security of Aussies.
As regards the political situation, Sheikh Rashid said the opposition parties will not get anything from their protest campaigns. He said there no-confidence motion will also face defeat.
Where does Pakistan stand in world's most ... 11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – As 2022 begins, the latest results from the Henley Passport Index show the Pakistani passport still ...
