PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI calling for general elections
Web Desk
08:56 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI calling for general elections
Source: @imrankhan.pti_Instagram
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised opposition parties to accept his call for early polls as the PDM alliance moved Supreme Court soon after the former advised President Alvi to dissolve Parliament.

In a social media post, Khan said the opposition have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed and lost the support of the people. Democrats go to the people for support, he said, while asking why opposition feared elections now?

In another tweet, PM asked isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change, and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre.

Lately, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed PTI leaders in Islamabad and said that opposition parties seemed ‘taken aback’ after the NA deputy speaker blocked their move to overthrow the incumbent government.

Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, continued saying the opposition still wondering what happened to them. Khan said if he disclosed his strategy to dodge the no-trust motion last night, PDM leaders would not be as shocked by his countermove as they appear now.

Pakistan's top judge says PM, President's actions ... 08:21 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled on Sunday that all orders and actions of the prime ...

Earlier in the day, National Assembly Deputy Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition, calling it ‘unconstitutional’ under Article 5. Later, President Dr Alvi approved advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of National Assembly.

Pakistan's main opposition parties have been rallying for Imran Khan’s dismissal since he rose to power in 2018.

How long will Imran Khan stay in PM Office after ... 07:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid said Imran Khan will stay in ...

More From This Category
Sanam Bhutto supports former diplomat on ...
10:59 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Imran Khan de-notified as PM of Pakistan after ...
10:33 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
PM Imran names US official at centre of ...
10:09 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Netizens’ humour lights up Twitter as Pakistan ...
09:30 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's top judge says PM, President's actions ...
08:21 PM | 3 Apr, 2022
How long will Imran Khan stay in PM Office after ...
07:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt set to tie the knot this month
06:46 PM | 3 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr