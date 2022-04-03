PM Imran 'astonished' over PDM's reaction to PTI calling for general elections

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has advised opposition parties to accept his call for early polls as the PDM alliance moved Supreme Court soon after the former advised President Alvi to dissolve Parliament.

In a social media post, Khan said the opposition have been crying hoarse about how our government has failed and lost the support of the people. Democrats go to the people for support, he said, while asking why opposition feared elections now?

In another tweet, PM asked isn't it better for PDM to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change, and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation's moral fibre.

Astonished by reaction of PDM to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 3, 2022

Lately, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed PTI leaders in Islamabad and said that opposition parties seemed ‘taken aback’ after the NA deputy speaker blocked their move to overthrow the incumbent government.

Khan, who is facing the toughest challenge of his political career, continued saying the opposition still wondering what happened to them. Khan said if he disclosed his strategy to dodge the no-trust motion last night, PDM leaders would not be as shocked by his countermove as they appear now.

Earlier in the day, National Assembly Deputy Speaker dismissed the no-confidence motion submitted by the joint opposition, calling it ‘unconstitutional’ under Article 5. Later, President Dr Alvi approved advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of National Assembly.

Pakistan's main opposition parties have been rallying for Imran Khan’s dismissal since he rose to power in 2018.