All schools across Punjab to reopen tomorrow

The Government of Punjab has announced that all schools across the province will reopen tomorrow, May 12, after a temporary suspension of educational activities due to heightened tensions with India. A formal notification has been issued confirming the resumption of regular academic schedules in both public and private educational institutions.

The closure, which affected schools on May 9 and 10, was implemented in response to a sudden escalation in hostilities when Indian forces launched an unprovoked overnight strike on May 6–7. The attack targeted civilian areas in Azad Kashmir, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bagh, as well as locations in Punjab such as Muridke and Ahmadpur East. The strikes resulted in the martyrdom of 31 Pakistani citizens, including two children, and left 51 injured. Two mosques were also destroyed during the assault.

In retaliation, Pakistan responded decisively in the early hours of May 10 with a counter-operation titled Operation Bunyān Marsūs (Iron Wall). The Pakistan Air Force successfully engaged and destroyed multiple Indian aircraft, including three Rafales, one MiG-29, one SU-30, and a combat drone. In a significant blow to India’s military infrastructure, over 10 strategic targets were hit, including the destruction of the Indian S-400 air defense system and damage to airfields in Adampur and Udhampur.

Following the retaliatory strikes and a subsequent de-escalation of hostilities, the Punjab government has deemed it safe to resume academic activities. The notification stated that all schools will operate under normal schedules starting tomorrow.

Authorities have assured parents and students that security protocols are being reinforced to ensure a safe learning environment across the province.