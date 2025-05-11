Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri locks Twitter amid ceasefire

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has locked his official Twitter account after becoming the target of intense online trolling linked to the recent ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. The move comes as a response to a coordinated campaign that reportedly targeted not only Misri but also his family members.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Misri faced a wave of online abuse following his role in facilitating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan—a diplomatic effort aimed at de-escalating rising border tensions. However, a section of social media users accused him of being too lenient, unleashing personal attacks and misinformation in a bid to discredit him.

The decision to lock his Twitter account is seen as an effort to safeguard his privacy and protect his family from further harassment. While the Ministry of External Affairs has not issued an official statement, officials privately condemned the trolling campaign, labeling it “unacceptable and deeply concerning.”

This episode sheds light on the growing challenge faced by public officials in the digital age, where social media can be both a tool for communication and a weapon for character assassination. Misri, a seasoned diplomat known for his measured approach, has not responded publicly to the attacks.

Observers warn that such targeted harassment not only discourages constructive dialogue but also undermines the delicate work of diplomacy. As ceasefire efforts continue, the government is expected to stand firmly behind its diplomatic corps, stressing that decisions on national security and foreign policy must be guided by strategy—not social media outrage.