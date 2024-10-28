53 killed, over 100 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

In Israel’s brutal bombardment of northern Gaza, 53 Palestinians, including three journalists, were killed, while 21 civilians lost their lives in Lebanon.

According to international media, the occupying Israeli army once again bombed a school in the Nusayrat refugee camp, resulting in the deaths of over 50 Palestinians.

In the Shuja’iyya area of Gaza, three journalists were also killed in an attack by the Israeli military. Over 100 Palestinians were injured in total.

The Israeli army continued its bombardment in Lebanon today, resulting in the deaths of 21 civilians, while three Israeli soldiers were also killed in direct clashes.

Meanwhile, Israel has decided to hold its cabinet meeting at a secret location instead of the Prime Minister’s office or military headquarters due to security concerns.