CJCSC, South African air chief discuss regional security, military ties

RAWALPINDI – South Africa’s Chief of the Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both sides held discussions on wide range of areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation, according to the ISPR.

The dignitaries discussed practical measures to further expand the level and scope of engagements between the two militaries. They also exchanged views on the broader geopolitical landscape.

CJCSC shared Pakistan’s perspective on evolving regional security landscape and highlighted Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.