India's non-Muslim delegation makes 'historic' visit to holy places in Madinah

In a surprising turn of events, an Indian official delegation led by Smriti Zubin Irani went for a two-day visit to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Irani is an Indian Minister for Child and Women Development and Minority Affairs, who in her traditional Indian attire visited various historic places in the city of Madina, a place where non-Muslims’ entry is otherwise discouraged.

The Irani-led delegation became the first group of non-Muslims to enter the city and visit historic places of Islam, with special permissions granted by Saudi Authorities on Irani’s request.

V Muraleedharan, minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs was also in the delegation which finalized the arrangements and quota of pilgrims from India for the annual Haj Pilgrimage.

Besides Irani, Nirupama Kotru, an IRS officer posted as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, also accompanied the delegation.

Irani shared a bunch of images from her visit to Madina on platform X and wrote, “Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam. The significance of the visit to these sites courtesy Saudi officials, intertwined with early Islamic history, underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement.”

Irani signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement, India has been granted a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for this year’s haj pilgrimage.