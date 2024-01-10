Search

World

India's non-Muslim delegation makes 'historic' visit to holy places in Madinah

Web Desk
02:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
Smriti Irani
Source: Smriti Irani (Instagram)

In a surprising turn of events, an Indian official delegation led by Smriti Zubin Irani went for a two-day visit to Madina, Saudi Arabia.

Irani is an Indian Minister for Child and Women Development and Minority Affairs, who in her traditional Indian attire visited various historic places in the city of Madina, a place where non-Muslims’ entry is otherwise discouraged. 

The Irani-led delegation became the first group of non-Muslims to enter the city and visit historic places of Islam, with special permissions granted by Saudi Authorities on Irani’s request.

V Muraleedharan, minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs was also in the delegation which finalized the arrangements and quota of pilgrims from India for the annual Haj Pilgrimage.

Besides Irani, Nirupama Kotru, an IRS officer posted as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, also accompanied the delegation.

Irani shared a bunch of images from her visit to Madina on platform X and wrote, “Undertook a historic journey to Madinah today, one of Islam's holiest cities included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet's Mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi, the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque – the first Mosque of Islam. The significance of the visit to these sites courtesy Saudi officials, intertwined with early Islamic history, underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement.”

Irani signed the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 with Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As per the agreement, India has been granted a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for this year’s haj pilgrimage.

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress at recent event in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

12:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2024

Sexual assault and murder of 60-year-old women in Bihar unfolds ...

10:07 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

India's ex-minister, wife face three years in prison for corruption

02:12 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

American Sikhs seek Modi's prosecution as FBI director visit India

09:42 AM | 8 Dec, 2023

Denmark passes law against desecration of Holy Quran

03:22 PM | 4 Dec, 2023

Cyclone Michaung: Rains submerge India’s Chennai, shut flight ...

03:39 PM | 3 Dec, 2023

Dr Aafia Siddiqui denied family visit as US prison staff "couldn't ...

World

11:07 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Bahrain's King Hamad receives Pakistan Army chief

09:08 AM | 8 Jan, 2024

SFJ blocks Indian consulate in San Francisco with Indira Gandhi ...

03:26 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Indian singer performs in 140 languages, breaks Guinness World Record

09:19 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

US again pushes Israel to stop Gaza attacks amid risks of regional ...

08:10 PM | 8 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan secures parliament seat

10:52 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

British Royal Family wishes Kate Middleton on 42nd birthday

Advertisement

Latest

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct allegations

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 283.55
Euro EUR 308.5 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.63 756.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.06 36.41
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 332.42 334.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: