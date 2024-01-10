PTI regains ‘bat’ as electoral symbol to contest upcoming elections

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has regained its famous electoral symbol of the cricket bat as Peshawar High Court struck down ECP decision to take away the party's inconic symbol.

The two-member bench of the PHC comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Anijaz Anwar announced reserved verdict afterwards on mid Wednesday.

Earlier, the top polls body deprived Imran Khan's party of its electoral symbol after ruling that it had not held intra-party elections as per its constitution.

It was reported that 14 parties were in the case, that remains in news since Dec last year but eight parties failed to show up in court in today's hearing.

