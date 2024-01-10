Search

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct allegations

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi announced his resignation on Wednesday amid allegations of misconduct.

In a letter addressed to President Arif Alvi, the judge stated, “It was an honor to serve on the Lahore High Court and later the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Given the public knowledge and, to some extent, public record regarding recent circumstances, I find it untenable to continue as a Supreme Court Judge. Due process considerations also lead me to this decision.”

Effective immediately, the resignation was tendered, following the Supreme Court’s refusal to pause proceedings conducted by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Justice Naqvi. The Court ruled that a stay couldn’t be granted without a hearing on the case’s merits.

Previously, Justice Naqvi had challenged the SJC proceedings and a show cause notice alleging bench manipulation and financial misconduct. This notice was issued last October in response to complaints filed by the Pakistan Bar Council, advocate Mian Dawood, and others against the judge.

In response, Justice Naqvi raised objections to the inquiry and called for the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and two other judges to recuse themselves from the case. He contested the SJC’s proceedings on November 20, asserting that the initiation of the proceedings lacked lawful authority.

Following this, a second show cause notice was issued on November 22, demanding a detailed response regarding the allegations against him. Justice Naqvi further petitioned the apex court on January 04, denouncing the misconduct complaints as a direct assault on judicial independence under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 283.55
Euro EUR 308.5 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.63 756.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.06 36.41
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 332.42 334.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450

