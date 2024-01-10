Pakistan-Qatar joint aerial exercise 'Zilzaal-II' begins

DOHA – The joint aerial Exercise Zilzal-II, a collaboration between the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Qatar Emiri Air Force, has commenced in Qatar.

This exercise stands as one of the most intricate joint air force maneuvers, intending to enhance compatibility and cooperation between these allied nations.

Designed to replicate a highly realistic aerial combat environment, the exercise offers real-time opportunities for both Air Forces to assess and demonstrate their operational preparedness.

Exercise Zilzal-II holds significance as it strives to bolster joint planning mechanisms, marking a historic milestone in strengthening the defense partnership between these two closely affiliated nations.

This event also marks the inaugural face-off between PAF's advanced J-10C fighter aircraft and the Eurofighter jets of the Qatar Emiri Air Force, marking a significant moment in this aerial exercise.