Search

Technology

Nestlé inaugurated a 2.6 megawatt solar power plant at its Sheikhupura Factory

Web Desk
04:22 PM | 10 Jan, 2024
Nestlé inaugurated a 2.6 megawatt solar power plant at its Sheikhupura Factory

Nestlé reaffirms its commitment to Pakistan’s vision for renewable energy by inaugurating a 2.6 MW solar power plant at its Sheikhupura Factory near Lahore as part of its PKR 2 billion investment in renewable energy.

The solar power plant was inaugurated by Nestlé’s senior leadership, including Nestlé Pakistan CEO Jason Avanceña and Nestlé’s Regional Managers Zone Asia Oceania Africa Angelo Giardini and Fabrice Cavallin.

The solar power plant, completed with an investment of PKR 500 million, aims to reduce 1,857 tCO2e of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The inauguration is part of Nestlé Pakistan’s PKR 2 billion investments into renewable energy, including an earlier 2.5MW solar power plant at Kabirwala Factory near Multan and forthcoming biomass boilers at other manufacturing sites in Pakistan.

It is part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, focusing on renewable energy in line with its 2050 Net Zero commitments and the Pakistan government’s UN climate change pledge.

As Nestlé celebrates 35 years of operations in Pakistan, the company is committed to being a force for good throughout its value chain for the country's future by boosting investment in renewable energy and sustainability initiatives.

Nestlé is accelerating the use of renewable energy and announced its commitment to reduce its emissions by 20% (versus a 2018 baseline) by 2025, halve them by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050 in line with UN SDGs 13 and 15.

Nestlé is also committed to economic growth by enhancing exports to USD 18 million in 20 countries to earn foreign revenues. It further strengthened its localization journey, reaching over 90% of raw and packaging requirements locally last year.

Nestlé Pakistan, with its four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of foods and beverages, is helping bring tasty and balanced diets to millions of Pakistanis. The Company served 2.49 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products last year across all occasions and life stages.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

02:52 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Future Fest is back for its 3rd edition at Expo Center Lahore

06:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

Jazz successfully tests 1.6Tbps per Channel Technology on its Optical ...

11:59 PM | 17 Oct, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: How does this Pakistani entrepreneur power 25m+ websites ...

08:25 PM | 28 Sep, 2023

Exploring the processing power of vivo Y Series in an in-depth review

10:37 PM | 14 Sep, 2023

WhatsApp is rolling out its Telegram-like channels feature globally 

03:13 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Epic power play: vivo Y36 sets a new benchmark in battery life

Technology

05:52 PM | 7 Jan, 2024

Social media 'down across Pakistan' again ahead of PTI's telethon

11:58 PM | 9 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Startup Fund launched with plans to invest Rs2 billion per ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:06 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Gold price drops in Pakistan

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 10 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 10th January 2024

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 10 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely stable against dollar and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the middle of week, US dollar was quoted at 280.8 for buying and 283.55 for selling.

Euro stands at 308.5 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357.5 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 10 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.8 283.55
Euro EUR 308.5 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 360.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189.5 191.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.63 756.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.06 36.41
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.12 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.53 61.13
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.89 177.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.38 739.38
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 332.42 334.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.2 8.35

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates up in Pakistan; Check today gold price for 10 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed upward trajectory in Pakistani market on Wednesday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 10 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,528.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat gold stands at Rs201,800, 21 karat rate at Rs192,600 and each told of 18k gold at Rs. 165,075.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 216,400 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: