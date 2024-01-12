General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar seats

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has disclosed its candidate lineup for the national and provincial assemblies’ seats in Peshawar for the upcoming February 8 general elections.

Shandana Gulzar has been nominated by PTI for the NA-30 constituency, while Sajid Nawaz, Arbab Amir, Arbab Sher Ali, and Asif Khan are named as PTI candidates for various constituencies in Peshawar.

Sher Afzal Marwat will not receive a PTI ticket in Peshawar, the party announced, responding to objections raised by PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra on December 27, 2023. Jhagra had expressed the view that it would be more suitable for a Peshawar-based leader to contest from the NA-32 constituency, to which Marwat responded that he was directed by the PTI founder to contest from Peshawar.

The list of PTI candidates for provincial seats in Peshawar includes Mehmood Jan, Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Arbab Jehandad, Fazal Elahi, Hamidul Haq, Asim Khan, Mina Khan, Ali Zaman, Malik Shahab, Samiullah, Sher Ali Afridi, and Noreen Arif.

On January 10, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) restored the PTI’s electoral symbol ‘bat,’ overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision declaring the intra-party election null and void and revoking the ‘bat’ symbol. The court deemed the ECP’s decision incorrect and ordered the electoral watchdog to issue a certificate to PTI, reinstating the party’s symbol.