Search

PakistanPakistan General Elections

General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar seats

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 12 Jan, 2024
General elections 2024: PTI unveils list of candidates for Peshawar seats

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has disclosed its candidate lineup for the national and provincial assemblies’ seats in Peshawar for the upcoming February 8 general elections.

Shandana Gulzar has been nominated by PTI for the NA-30 constituency, while Sajid Nawaz, Arbab Amir, Arbab Sher Ali, and Asif Khan are named as PTI candidates for various constituencies in Peshawar.

Sher Afzal Marwat will not receive a PTI ticket in Peshawar, the party announced, responding to objections raised by PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra on December 27, 2023. Jhagra had expressed the view that it would be more suitable for a Peshawar-based leader to contest from the NA-32 constituency, to which Marwat responded that he was directed by the PTI founder to contest from Peshawar.

The list of PTI candidates for provincial seats in Peshawar includes Mehmood Jan, Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Arbab Jehandad, Fazal Elahi, Hamidul Haq, Asim Khan, Mina Khan, Ali Zaman, Malik Shahab, Samiullah, Sher Ali Afridi, and Noreen Arif.

On January 10, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) restored the PTI’s electoral symbol ‘bat,’ overturning the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision declaring the intra-party election null and void and revoking the ‘bat’ symbol. The court deemed the ECP’s decision incorrect and ordered the electoral watchdog to issue a certificate to PTI, reinstating the party’s symbol.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:06 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

PTI all set to announce candidates for General Election 2024 in next ...

06:50 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Hajj 2024: Pakistani pilgrims to get better place at Mina, Arafat

03:48 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

ECP moves SC against PHC decision on PTI’s intra-party polls

01:28 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for ...

11:40 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

Matric exams scheduled for March 2024 postponed for a month; check ...

10:49 AM | 11 Jan, 2024

ECP to share revised list of candidates as seventh phase of polls ...

Most viewed

12:51 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Cold spell to intensify in capital as Met ...

02:25 PM | 11 Jan, 2024

Strong earthquake jolts Lahore, Islamabad and parts of Pakistan

11:19 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital shivers as temperature ...

05:46 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Punjab extends winter vacation for schools, postpones exams amid ...

11:59 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

PML-N announces party candidates in Punjab for General Election 2024

02:47 PM | 10 Jan, 2024

Justice Mazahar Naqvi resigns as Supreme Court judge amid misconduct ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:28 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed Gavi CEO

Horoscope

09:18 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2024

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal

Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, US dollar was quoted at 280.5 for buying and 283.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.5 283.25
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.21 756.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.5 210.5
China Yuan CNY 39.53 39.93
Danish Krone DKK 41.3 41.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.99 36.34
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 2.21 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.08 925.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.59 61.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.03 177.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.33 27.63
Omani Riyal OMR 730.64 738.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.29 77.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 330.38 332.38
Thai Bhat THB 8.02 8.17

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan 12 Jan 2024

KARACHI – Gold prices saw positive trend in the local market on Friday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 12 January 2024

The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs188,790.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,849, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,675 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,150.

In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Karachi PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Islamabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Peshawar PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Quetta PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Sialkot PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Attock PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Gujranwala PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Jehlum PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Multan PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Bahawalpur PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Gujrat PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Nawabshah PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Chakwal PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Hyderabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Nowshehra PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Sargodha PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Faisalabad PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439
Mirpur PKR 220,200 PKR 2,439

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: