Pakistani soldier martyred as militants fire from Afghanistan at Mohmand checkpost

PESHAWAR – A soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohammad district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that the terrorists opened fire on a checkpost of the security forces in which one soldier was martyred.

The martyred solider was identified as FC Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 years, resident of Shangla, Swat.

The Pakistani troops responded to the militants befittingly.

