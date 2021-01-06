Pakistani soldier martyred as militants fire from Afghanistan at Mohmand checkpost
10:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Share
PESHAWAR – A soldier embraced martyrdom when terrorists from inside Afghanistan fired across international border on a military post in Mohammad district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.
An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said that the terrorists opened fire on a checkpost of the security forces in which one soldier was martyred.
The martyred solider was identified as FC Sepoy Fazal Wahid, age 25 years, resident of Shangla, Swat.
The Pakistani troops responded to the militants befittingly.
This is a developing story and will be updated soon.
-
- Passengers from these 23 countries to be allowed entry into Pakistan ...10:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- US approves smart bombs sale to Saudi Arabia10:34 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani soldier martyred as militants fire from Afghanistan at ...10:10 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Gwadar Port free zone area must be utilised for transit trade, ...09:41 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Happy birthday Mehwish Hayat! 5 times the superstar owned Pakistani cinema
07:54 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in Peshawar opened for ...05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- 'Are You Enjoying?' Mira Sethi’s debut novel is on Vogue’s Most ...05:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021