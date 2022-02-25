Pakistan working on safe evacuation of all its stranded citizens in Ukraine
Share
Pakistan's Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel Israel Khokhar has said that the government is working on the safe evacuation of all the Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine after the attacks launched by Russia.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the envoy said that overall 1,500 Pakistanis, including 500 students, are present in Ukraine who have been directed to move to safe locations.
Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said that the embassy was fully functional from Ternopil. It also shared the contact details of the embassy.
The Embassy of Pakistan is fully functional from Ternopil, Ukraine. Contact details of the Embassy are as follows:— Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 25, 2022
Email:
parepkyiv@gmail.com
Cell Nos:
+380636965523
+380636968264
+380638282984
+380664944004@SMQureshiPTI @ForeignOfficePk #Pakistan
Earlier in a series of tweets, Pakistan's Embassy in Ukraine said the airspace of Ukraine was closed while the Embassy was in touch with the Pakistani students, who could not leave earlier according to the advice given to them. The stranded Pakistanis were asked to go to Tarnopil where arrangements for their evacuation would be made.
The Airspace of Ukraine is closed.— Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 24, 2022
The Embassy is in touch with the students who couldn't leave according to the Advice given to them earlier.
They have been asked to go to Tarnopil. Where arrangements for thier evacuation will be made as situation allows.#ForeignOfficePk
Announcement— Pakistan Embassy Ukraine (@PakinUkraine) February 24, 2022
As situation improves, all Pakistani students should move to Tarnopil to enable evacuation.@ForeignOfficePk
Hundreds of Pakistani students stranded in Ukraine made an appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan for their safe evacuation.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the attack on Ukraine when Imran Khan was in Moscow to hold a meeting with Putin to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.
