Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold video goes viral
Share
Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani film actress which is known for her role in Kaptaan – a biography of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She played the role of Jemima Khan. The film is yet to be released.
She has also done two movies so far including one with Danish Taimoor and the other with Shahroz Sabzwari.
Saeeda is known for sharing her bold photos and videos on social media. This time around, she posted another bold video on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her new bold video in which she can be seen wearing short dress and standing in front of a mirror. She captioned the post, “I am flirting, Oh Sorry! I Live in The Real World Where its Called Talkin”.
View this post on Instagram
Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe ... 03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
Saeeda Imtiaz is a versatile Pakistani actress and model. She is winning the hearts of millions of her fans through her ...
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Oil prices soar to $105, global stocks tumble after Russia attacks ...10:38 AM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan working on safe evacuation of all its stranded citizens in ...10:05 AM | 25 Feb, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:40 AM | 25 Feb, 2022
-
- 'TickTalk Song' - Sanam Saeed gets trolled after new dance video goes ...07:40 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars laud verdict in Noor Mukadam murder case05:31 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022