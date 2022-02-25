Pakistani actress Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold video goes viral

Saeeda Imtiaz is a beautiful Pakistani film actress which is known for her role in Kaptaan – a biography of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She played the role of Jemima Khan. The film is yet to be released.

She has also done two movies so far including one with Danish Taimoor and the other with Shahroz Sabzwari.

Saeeda is known for sharing her bold photos and videos on social media. This time around, she posted another bold video on her social media account.

Taking to Instagram, she uploaded her new bold video in which she can be seen wearing short dress and standing in front of a mirror. She captioned the post, “I am flirting, Oh Sorry! I Live in The Real World Where its Called Talkin”.

