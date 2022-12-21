Pakistani classical singer Bilqees Khanum passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan’s classical singer Bilqees Khanum passed away after prolonged illness in Karachi on Wednesday.

Her funeral prayers will be offered at Imam Bargah Khairul Amar while she will be laid to rest at Wadi Hussain graveyard in the port city. She was the fourth wife of classic satirist Nawaz Raees Khan.

The departed soul was best known for her work in movies Mela Sajna Di (1972) and Nai Zindagi: Naya Jeevan (1968).

Her famous songs include, Mat Samjho Humne Bhula Diya and Kuch Din To Baso Meri Aankhon Mein.