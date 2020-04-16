Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’

LAHORE- Acclaimed Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has announced the other day his new venture and it seems the star will be swapping his online presence for the underprivileged for a truckload of charity.

The Nachan Main Oday Naal singer took to Twitter to announce that he has received an ‘inquiry’ from the US about an online concert. The singer said he will not charge for the concert but in return, he needs a truck of food items for the underprivileged suffering from COVID-19 lockdown.

“I am happy to receive an online concert inquiry from the USA against a truck of food items as my fee which will be distributed among the needy people,” tweeted the singer.

Abrar was praised on social media for taking this meaningful gig and his fans said they would be delighted to be a part of a virtual concert of this sort.

