Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’
Web Desk
01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ‘free’
Share

LAHORE- Acclaimed Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has announced the other day his new venture and it seems the star will be swapping his online presence for the underprivileged for a truckload of charity.

The Nachan Main Oday Naal singer took to Twitter to announce that he has received an ‘inquiry’ from the US about an online concert. The singer said he will not charge for the concert but in return, he needs a truck of food items for the underprivileged suffering from COVID-19 lockdown.

 “I am happy to receive an online concert inquiry from the USA against a truck of food items as my fee which will be distributed among the needy people,” tweeted the singer.

Abrar was praised on social media for taking this meaningful gig and his fans said they would be delighted to be a part of a virtual concert of this sort.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid ...
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Frieha Altaf labels Iman Aly’s interview ‘a ...
03:04 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Abrar-ul-Haq to perform online concert for ...
01:42 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
WOAH! Saba Qamar to start her own YouTube channel
01:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
Anjuman Shaheen and Lucky Ali are not together ...
12:54 PM | 16 Apr, 2020
'Farishta' is the gift for my admirers: Taher ...
12:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
My daughters give me so much joy and love: Shahid Afridi
03:22 PM | 16 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr