Mishi Khan shares emotional message after brother’s death (VIDEO)

Pakistani actress and television host Mishi Khan shared an emotional message after the death of her brother on her Instagram handle.

The Janaan star's brother Dr Muhammad Khawar Khan recently died of a heart attack at Chak Shehzad Hospital.

After announcing her beloved brother's demise, the actress addressed the people in a heartfelt message where she revealed that he was suffering from several other diseases including code and lung infections and pneumonia.

In the video released on Instagram, Khan appealed to her fans that one should cater to the need of a person who vocalizes that he is not well or his heart is sinking and listen to the sick.

"Khuda ky liye jab koi kuch ka hay toh suna karain bcz aik inner voice bhi Hoti hy. Listen when someone says something rather cover."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishi Khan ♥️♥️ (@mishikhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishi Khan ♥️♥️ (@mishikhanofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mishi Khan ♥️♥️ (@mishikhanofficial)

Further, she went on to say," Don’t deny him saying that you are just feeling like that because you feel only when something doesn’t happen. There is an inner voice too which is not believed in our society, please listen to it carefully because it is the solution to many problems too”

On the other hand, Mishi criticized the hospital staff and said that the attitude of the nursing staff, including the doctor, was very irresponsible.

The 49-year-old actress also revealed that her brother was constantly saying that he was not feeling well but the staff ignored it.

Prayers and condolences are being sent to Khan by fellow celebrities. May her brother rest in perfect eternal peace.