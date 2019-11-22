Mishi Khan, Agha Ali advise girls not to share their private pictures

KARACHI - Pakistani TV actor Mishi Khan on Thursday (yesterday) requested all the girls from sharing videos and pictures on social media.

While Tweeting, Mishi Khan advised girls to be very careful regarding their online connections. “Don’t share your pictures and videos even with your husband or fiancé, because there is no need of documenting it at all,” said the actress in her message. She said that all women should be careful and stop sending intimate pictures and videos to anyone.

“Be careful and just say no,” Mishi Khan said. She argued that there would be a very bad impression if something wrong happened just for once. “The bad impression always takes years to get away,” said the actress.

Here's the tweet:

Beware all Ladies & Girls. Dont make videos & pictures to send to anyone please.

People are looking for prey to blackmail anyone so for God's sake dont trust anyone. #beware #donttrustanyone #RabiPirzada #RabiPirzadaScandal pic.twitter.com/j8lOZA2HCY — Mishi khan (@mishilicious) November 20, 2019

Mishi Khan is an actress and host and she made her film debut in Nikkah in 1998. She was also an eminent part in Ghazi Shaheed and Janaan. Khan had also played a leading role in Uroosa –the 90s series of Pakistan Television. She also hosted Kishmish in1998 and Sehar Mishi Khan Ke Saath 2012.

“I just shocked to know about the leaked video of Samra Chaudhry,” said Mishi Khan . A year-old video of Samara Chaudhary just leaked on social media and it was not in the knowledge of the actress.

Also, TV star Agha Ali also commented on the private picture leaking issue and shared his advice on his private social media account. Agha posted that “Please for God’s sake don’t send or make your extremely private pictures/videos to anyone even if it’s your husband. Even if your husband is demanding for it tell him how bad and unsafe it can turn out to be.”

Here is the Instagram story by Agha Ali :

The above posts by stars were a reaction to the leaking of the private pictures and videos of a few Pakistani celebrities. Days after the Rabi Pirzada’s scandal surfaced, another Pakistani celebrity’s private pictures and videos have leaked online. Pakistani model Samara Chaudhry has had a number of her private videos leaked on social media.

What is your say on this? Let us know in the comments box below.