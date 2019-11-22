PM Imran to lay foundation stone of maternity hospital, Sargodha-Mianwali Road today
12:47 PM | 22 Nov, 2019
MIANWALI - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Mianwali today (Friday) to perform the groundbreaking of a maternity hospital and Sargodha-Mianwali Road.
According to media reports, the prime minister will also inaugurate Mianwali University.
The premier will also inaugurate other development projects while he will also review the infrastructure in the district.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to address a public gathering during his visit.
