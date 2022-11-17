Imran Khan slams govt for ignoring the economy

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan lashed out the incumbent government for ignoring the economy of the country.

Addressing the marchers in Dina, Quaidabad, Peshawar and Chakdara through the video link, Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan was witnessing record inflation.

“The government should be focusing on this. But instead, it is only trying to end its corruption cases,” he maintained.

The former prime minister said that the corruption cases concerning millions of rupees had been wrapped up while the incumbent government had also passed laws in this regard.

The PTI chairman said that there was a chance that the current leaders would flee the country "once again" and they are "doing this all for themselves, not the country or its people".

Reiterating his call for free and fair elections, Imran Khan said it was the only way forward for the country. "PTI won 70 per cent of the elections despite the fact that the establishment was supporting them," said the former PM.

Commenting on the probe into the attempted assassination attack on him in Wazirabad, the ousted prime minister said that the investigation could now only be held under Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Khan said that he had given the names of the three people whom he suspects of orchestrating the attack on him.