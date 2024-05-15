Pakistan Army major martyred, three militants killed in Balochistan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army officer, Major Babar Niazi, was martyred in gun battle with terrorists in the Zhob district of Balochistan, ISPR said.

The military's media wing said an exchange of gunfire took place during an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Balochistan's Zhob district.

Security forces effectively engaged militants, resulting in the deaths of three militants while weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered.

It said during the intense firefight, Major Babar (33 years old, from District Mianwali) fought bravely at the front and made the ultimate sacrifice, embracing martyrdom.

Security forces conducted sanitization operation to eliminate terrorists in the area.

Balochistan, the country's sparsely region neighboring Afghanistan, saw insurgency by militants, who have recently conducted several attacks on armed forces and political leaders.

President, PM pledge to crush terrorism

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Pakistan's commitment to completely eradicate terrorism.

President praised the security forces for their successful operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob and expressed his condolences to the family of Major Babar Khan, who lost his life in the line of duty.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also honored Major Babar Khan's sacrifice and praised the bravery of Pakistan Army troops in eliminating the terrorists. The premier highlighted the unmatched sacrifices made by the troops and officers of the Pakistan Army for the country's security and the fight against terrorism.

Both leaders expressed pride in the sacrifices of the country's valiant troops and prayed for Major Babar Khan's soul to rest in peace and for strength for his family.