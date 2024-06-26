Saudi diplomat barred from taking flight at Islamabad airport for carrying currency above $5,000

ISLAMABAD – Authorities at the Islamabad International Airport barred a Saudi diplomat from taking a flight for carrying the currency valued above the allowed limit of $5,000.
The diplomat identified as Attaché and Protocol Officer of the Embassy was travelling to Riyadh via Saudi Airlines flight SV-725 on May 29 when the incident occurred, reports said.
The Saudi embassy official was carrying SAR 958,125, the amount which is equivalent to $255,388 as of June 26, when he was intercepted by the airport authorities.
At this time, the Saudi official presented a letter issued by the embassy, stating that the diplomat was carrying the amount, which he obtained after selling his personal vehicle.
In the letter, the embassy had requested for relaxation for the diplomat. However, the airport officials told him that he can carry foreign currency equivalent to $ 5,000.
He was asked to return the excess amount to the Embassy staff as he could not be allowed to carry such an amount with him.
The Attaché, however, refused to give the money to the embassy staff, prompting the officials to bar him from boarding the flight.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.