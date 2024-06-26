Search

Saudi diplomat barred from taking flight at Islamabad airport for carrying currency above $5,000

06:52 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Authorities at the Islamabad International Airport barred a Saudi diplomat from taking a flight for carrying the currency valued above the allowed limit of $5,000.

The diplomat identified as Attaché and Protocol Officer of the Embassy was travelling to Riyadh via Saudi Airlines flight SV-725 on May 29 when the incident occurred, reports said.

The Saudi embassy official was carrying SAR 958,125, the amount which is equivalent to $255,388 as of June 26, when he was intercepted by the airport authorities. 

At this time, the Saudi official presented a letter issued by the embassy, stating that the diplomat was carrying the amount, which he obtained after selling his personal vehicle. 

In the letter, the embassy had requested for relaxation for the diplomat. However, the airport officials told him that he can carry foreign currency equivalent to $ 5,000.

He was asked to return the excess amount to the Embassy staff as he could not be allowed to carry such an amount with him. 

The Attaché, however, refused to give the money to the embassy staff, prompting the officials to bar him from boarding the flight.

