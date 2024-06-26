Search

Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding events

07:30 PM | 26 Jun, 2024
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding events

Alia Bhatt has surprised her fans with a breathtaking collection of photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The festivities, which took place last month, featured a luxurious cruise journey from Italy to the south of France, replete with themed parties that spanned three days.

One of the highlights was the Masquerade party, where Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were the epitome of elegance and charm. Alia dazzled in a gorgeous greyish, powder blue extravagant gown, while Ranbir looked dashing in a sophisticated bow-tie ensemble, accentuated by a mask. The photos capture the couple in intimate and joyful moments, radiating romance and glamour.

As soon as Alia posted the pictures, the internet was abuzz with admiration. Fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over the couple's chemistry and style, with the images quickly going viral. The dreamy, fairy-tale-like quality of the celebration captured the hearts of many, prompting a flood of positive comments and reactions on social media.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood royalty such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Alia shared both couple portraits and solo shots from the event, each picture highlighting her stunning beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have set new standards for opulence and elegance. The themed parties, picturesque locations, and presence of Bollywood’s finest made the event truly memorable. Alia and Ranbir's enchanting moments from the celebration have only added to the allure, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more glimpses into the star-studded affair.

Lifestyle

07:30 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant ...

04:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

12:42 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Hira Umer raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

11:49 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj ...

08:42 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Fiza Ali reacts to rumors about 2nd marriage

07:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with new Instagram reel

Lifestyle

08:35 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

Humayun Saeed clears the confusion about his daughter

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa's bold photoshoot goes viral

09:12 AM | 24 Jun, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha ties the knot with Zaheer Iqbal

12:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement pictures ...

04:28 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

05:17 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali's romantic video goes viral

Advertisement

Latest

08:00 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Pakistan braces for more disasters as glacier melt accelerates, warns NDMA

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.65 280.75
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.35 352.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.05 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.02 749.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.44 917.44
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.67 172.67
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.73 314.23
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: