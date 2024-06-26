Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding events

Alia Bhatt has surprised her fans with a breathtaking collection of photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. The festivities, which took place last month, featured a luxurious cruise journey from Italy to the south of France, replete with themed parties that spanned three days.

One of the highlights was the Masquerade party, where Alia and Ranbir Kapoor were the epitome of elegance and charm. Alia dazzled in a gorgeous greyish, powder blue extravagant gown, while Ranbir looked dashing in a sophisticated bow-tie ensemble, accentuated by a mask. The photos capture the couple in intimate and joyful moments, radiating romance and glamour.

As soon as Alia posted the pictures, the internet was abuzz with admiration. Fans and followers couldn't stop gushing over the couple's chemistry and style, with the images quickly going viral. The dreamy, fairy-tale-like quality of the celebration captured the hearts of many, prompting a flood of positive comments and reactions on social media.

The star-studded guest list included Bollywood royalty such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, adding to the grandeur of the celebrations. Alia shared both couple portraits and solo shots from the event, each picture highlighting her stunning beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have set new standards for opulence and elegance. The themed parties, picturesque locations, and presence of Bollywood’s finest made the event truly memorable. Alia and Ranbir's enchanting moments from the celebration have only added to the allure, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more glimpses into the star-studded affair.