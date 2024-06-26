Honda announces exciting discount on HR-V variant

Honda HR-V VTI-S, a compact crossover, offers a blend of performance and features suited for urban and light off-road driving.

It is equipped with a 1.8-liter i-VTEC petrol engine, which provides a balance between fuel efficiency and adequate power for both city and highway driving.

It often comes with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which enhances fuel efficiency and provides smooth acceleration.

The cabin of the Honda HR-V VTI-S is well-appointed with comfortable seating for five passengers. It features a multifunction steering wheel, modern dashboard layout with a touchscreen infotainment system, and climate control system.

It is also equipped with safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability assist (VSA).

It boasts stylish design with aerodynamic lines and typically alloy wheels.

Honda Announces New Offer

Honda Pakistan has unveiled an exciting limited time offer on HR-V VTI-S vehicle. Buyers can save Rs400,000 by purchasing the crossover at this time.

Honda HR-V VTI-S Price in Pakistan

As of June 2024, the price of Honda HR-V VTI-S stands at Rs7,899,000.