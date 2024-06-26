Honda announces exciting discount on HR-V variant

Honda HR-V VTI-S, a compact crossover, offers a blend of performance and features suited for urban and light off-road driving.
It is equipped with a 1.8-liter i-VTEC petrol engine, which provides a balance between fuel efficiency and adequate power for both city and highway driving.
It often comes with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which enhances fuel efficiency and provides smooth acceleration.
The cabin of the Honda HR-V VTI-S is well-appointed with comfortable seating for five passengers. It features a multifunction steering wheel, modern dashboard layout with a touchscreen infotainment system, and climate control system.
It is also equipped with safety features such as multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake distribution (EBD), and vehicle stability assist (VSA).
It boasts stylish design with aerodynamic lines and typically alloy wheels.
Honda Announces New Offer
Honda Pakistan has unveiled an exciting limited time offer on HR-V VTI-S vehicle. Buyers can save Rs400,000 by purchasing the crossover at this time.
Honda HR-V VTI-S Price in Pakistan
As of June 2024, the price of Honda HR-V VTI-S stands at Rs7,899,000.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349.35 for buying, and 352.8 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED's buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal's buying rate hovers at 73.05, and selling rate at 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.35
|352.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.05
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.02
|749.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.44
|917.44
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.73
|314.23
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.